Following the blocking of the online service X in Brazil, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in the South American country on Saturday. The rally in the economic metropolis of São Paulo took place on Brazil's Independence Day.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in Brazil on Saturday following the blocking of the online service X.

Far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro supported the protest march in São Paulo.

Bolsonaro gave a speech to the crowd. Show more

It was a counter-event to an official parade in the capital Brasília with the left-wing head of state Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. His far-right predecessor in office, Jair Bolsonaro, supported the protest march in São Paulo.

The demonstrators carried banners demanding "democracy" and "freedom", but also the removal of Judge Alexandre de Moraes from Brazil's Supreme Court. A week ago, he had ordered the nationwide blocking of the popular online service X run by right-wing US billionaire Elon Musk. Right-wing representatives had already called for the large demonstration in São Paulo before this decision.

Bolsonaro takes part in the rally

In a video message published in advance on Instagram, Bolsonaro also called on his compatriots to take to the streets en masse in the national colors of green and yellow. According to his staff, the 69-year-old former president was treated briefly in hospital on Saturday morning for a "nasty flu". However, this would not prevent him from taking part in the demonstration in São Paulo, they added. Bolsonaro later addressed the crowd.

BREAKING:



Tens of thousands of Brazilians take to the streets to protest against the Supreme Court’s decision to ban X in the country.#GloboLixo



🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/WtRFJkjs2H — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 7, 2024

"We will put a stop to those who overstep the boundaries of our constitution," he said. With regard to a planned removal procedure in the Brazilian Senate, Bolsonaro said he hoped that the parliamentary chamber would "put a stop to Moraes, this dictator who is doing more harm to Brazil than Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva himself".

Bolsonaro apparently wants to demonstrate his support in the country with the rally in Brazil's most populous city - one month before the local elections in the deeply divided country.

Brazil’s youngest and most voted Member of Parliament @nikolas_dm sending out a message in English for the world at today’s demonstration against the decision by the Brazilian Supreme Court (STF) & Justice Alexandre de Moraes of banning X in Brazil.



He says he won’t stop using X https://t.co/vDAUe0fdAJ — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 7, 2024

Two years ago, Bolsonaro, known as the "tropical Trump", was voted out of office and his opponent Lula won with a narrow majority. As a result, Bolsonaro's supporters stormed the presidential palace, parliament and the Supreme Court on January 8, 2023, claiming without evidence that Bolsonaro's election victory had been stolen from him. Bolsonaro is being investigated for an attempted coup d'état in connection with these events.

Dispute between Bolsonaro and Moraes

Bolsonaro is feuding with Moraes because the latter, as judge of the TSE electoral court, had ruled that Bolsonaro could no longer run for electoral office until 2030 for attempting to discredit the Brazilian electoral system.

Moraes ordered the "immediate, complete and comprehensive" blocking of the online service X just over a week ago because X owner Musk had "demonstrated his complete disregard for Brazilian sovereignty and, in particular, the judiciary". While Moraes presents the blocking as a measure against disinformation, his right-wing opponents accuse him of censorship and abuse of power.

