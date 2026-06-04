Donald Trump Jr. caused a large police presence in Zurich on Thursday. The son of the US president is a guest at a private business meeting.

Large police contingent due to Donald Trump Jr. The son of the US President is visiting Zurich today, Thursday. He is appearing at a private business meeting.

Around 70 guests from the worlds of business and politics took part in the closed-door meeting at the Zunfthaus zur Saffran. Afterwards, a private dinner was on the agenda. The meeting was organized by the Davos Lodge networking platform.

The large police contingent raises questions about the costs. The Zurich city police referred the matter to Fedpol. "In principle, private individuals bear the costs of protective measures for events to which they invite people to be protected," a Fedpol media spokeswoman told Keystone-SDA.

However, affected cantons could apply to the federal government for compensation for events that are of outstanding importance and have a far-reaching impact on Switzerland's international and economic interests.