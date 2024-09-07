The fire departments of Péry-La Heutte and Biel used oil booms to combat oil pollution in the Schüss and Lake Biel. Symbolbild: Keystone

A large quantity of heating oil leaked in Péry on Saturday morning. The oil ended up in the Schüss and Lake Biel. The fire departments of Péry-La Heutte and Biel set up several oil booms in the river and at its mouth into Lake Biel.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A large quantity of heating oil spilled in Péry on Saturday morning.

The oil entered the Schüss and Lake Biel.

Firefighters set up several oil booms. Show more

According to the information available in the evening, the gamekeeper had to give an oil-contaminated duck the coup de grace. According to the cantonal police, the fuel oil in the water was reported at around 8 o'clock. It had leaked from an oil tank in Péry (municipality of Péry-La Heutte).

The police called in specialists from the Office for Water and Waste to investigate further. According to their assessment, there are no indications of any further danger to people or the environment. Investigations into the exact extent of the pollution and an inquiry were underway in the evening.

SDA