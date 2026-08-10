During an exercise in a railway tunnel in Thuringia on Saturday, emergency responders practiced responding to a real-life emergency. According to the state’s interior minister, the exercise revealed some weaknesses.

A large-scale drill was scheduled to take place this weekend in the Sandberg Tunnel in Thuringia to practice rescuing passengers from a burning ICE train—but the drill was plagued by significant delays. “The drill revealed weaknesses in the reporting and alerting chain that we take very seriously,” said Thuringia’s Interior Minister Georg Maier (SPD). “What happened on Saturday must never happen again.” To ensure this, all parties involved must work together.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, preliminary findings indicate that there were delays in transmitting the simulated emergency call and in alerting the fire department. In addition, there was a technical malfunction as well as actual emergency calls, including two serious traffic accidents on the highway. Some units also had longer travel times due to a previously changed deployment plan. The exact sequence of events is still being analyzed, officials said.

Rescue teams didn't arrive on the scene until hours later

On Saturday, there were problems during the drill, which involved more than 250 emergency responders. Several media outlets reported on the incident. The drill simulated a fire on an ICE train, in which extras playing the role of passengers were to be rescued. According to reports, the focus was on the coordination between the fire department, emergency medical services, and other participating organizations. According to the newspaper “Freies Wort,” it took more than two hours for the first rescue teams to arrive after the fire was reported.

District Administrator Admits to Shortcomings

The district administrator of the Ilm District also spoke of problems during the drill. “This has shown that there are still major shortcomings,” Petra Enders said in a statement. In her view, there were significant communication problems.

Maier called for the emergency notification systems to be tested regularly in the future—both from a technical and organizational standpoint as well as in practice. The last tunnel drill of a similar scale took place in 2019.