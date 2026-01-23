Several shots were reported in Regensdorf, Zurich, early Tuesday morning. A large police contingent is on the scene and is attempting to make contact with the suspect.

Several shots were fired in Regensdorf early this morning. The circumstances remain completely unclear. (File photo)

At 4:15 a.m., residents contacted the Zurich Cantonal Police, reporting that they had heard several gunshots. The emergency responders, who were dispatched immediately, also heard the shots, a spokeswoman for the cantonal police said when asked.

The police had located the possible suspect's apartment and had been in brief contact with him. However, that contact has now been lost. The police are currently trying to reestablish it.

Police negotiators and the Diamant special unit are on the scene. The background and motive remain completely unclear.