The police carried out a major operation in the Grange-Canal district of Geneva on Monday. They cordoned off an area of the neighborhood to carry out investigations. The local media reported that a parcel bomb had exploded and injured one person.

On Monday evening, the Geneva police refused to provide any further information when asked. An announcement will be made on Tuesday, police spokesperson Henny Martinoni told Keystone-SDA on Monday evening, confirming several media reports.

If it turns out that explosives are involved, the case will probably be forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG).

The case is reminiscent of another incident in Geneva. In August last year, a man was injured in the leg when he picked up a garbage bag that had been left outside his apartment door in the Saint-Jean district. The bag exploded. The Office of the Attorney General took up the case and launched an investigation.

