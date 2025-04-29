  1. Residential Customers
Blackout horror scenario Large-scale power outage also possible in Switzerland

29.4.2025 - 14:00

The risk of a blackout in Switzerland is small, but not zero. (Archive image)
sda

A large-scale power outage like the one on the Iberian Peninsula is also possible in Switzerland. An expert explains how such a blackout could occur.

"Disruptions in the Balkans or Spain are also felt in the rest of Europe," said Leonard Schliesser, researcher for the protection of critical infrastructures at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETH Zurich), on Radio SRF 1's "Tagesgespräch" on Tuesday.

How can I prepare for a power outage?

The population can prepare for such an event with individual emergency preparedness. A basic stockpile at home is already a great help, he continued. This includes, for example, a supply of water or cash. Flashlights with extra batteries and candles are also never a bad idea.

Switzerland could also experience a large-scale power outage.
Keystone

How dangerous would a blackout be for Switzerland?

Critical infrastructures such as the state, hospitals, banks and communication services are well positioned. "A lot has been done in the context of the possible energy shortage in 2022/23 in connection with the war in Ukraine," says Schliesser.

A blackout would be relatively unproblematic for the first time. It would become dangerous after 48 or 72 hours when the emergency supply in urban households runs out, said the researcher. The emergency power generators in critical infrastructures would then slowly run out and would have to be refilled. Even when the power is back on, there is a certain recovery time before things return to normal.

