Long columns of soldiers, armored vehicles, and military aircraft, led by the “Patrouille de France” aerobatic team as it trails contrails in the French national colors of blue, white, and red across the sky: With his final military parade on France’s National Day, marking the end of his second term in office, President Emmanuel Macron sought to emphasize “France’s strategic rearmament” and “Europe’s strategic awakening.” Above all, however, the military parade sent a powerful message of support for Ukraine.

At the head of the parade on the Champs-Élysées in Paris marched 500 soldiers from member countries of the so-called Coalition of the Willing, which is supporting the country under attack by Russia. Twenty-five Ukrainian soldiers also marched down the boulevard. And the aerobatic team was accompanied by two Mirage fighter jets with French-Ukrainian crews. Paris had provided jets of this type to Ukraine.

From the VIP stand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy watched the parade alongside some 30 other heads of state and government from the Coalition of the Willing, as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. On its National Day, France commemorates the storming of the Bastille in 1789, which is regarded as the symbolic beginning of the French Revolution.

“It is a great honor for us to be here,” Zelenskyy said after the parade. “Emmanuel’s invitation to our defenders is a sign of respect and recognition of Ukraine’s strength, our people, and our armed forces,” Zelenskyy said. “We thank our soldiers. We thank France and all our partners who stand by Ukraine.”

Coalition of the Willing Stands Behind Ukraine

However, support for Ukraine in Paris was not limited to the military display at the parade: The night before, the Coalition of the Willing, led by France and the United Kingdom, had reaffirmed its commitment to continued military support for Ukraine at a meeting in the French capital. In addition to pledging further arms deliveries and cooperation on missile defense, Macron unexpectedly announced the first joint exercises by the multinational protection force, which the coalition intends to use to secure a possible ceasefire and peace agreement in Ukraine.

As Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in Paris, these military exercises are scheduled to take place in Poland this fall. Troops from France, the United Kingdom, and Poland will participate. According to the PAP news agency, Tusk said the exercises are intended to prepare the coalition for “concrete security guarantees for Ukraine, but also for the region.”

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said his country was also prepared to host a permanent deployment of troops from France and the United Kingdom. “If we take on more responsibility for NATO’s eastern border, then those who live far away from it will come to Poland,” he said in Warsaw, according to PAP.

Germany Remains Cautious About Ukraine Peacekeeping Force

German Chancellor Merz had so far left open the question of Germany's contribution to a multinational force for Ukraine. In a statement issued Monday evening in Paris, he did not address the announced military exercises. He merely stated that the Coalition of the Willing was prepared to play an “important role” in providing security guarantees for Ukraine following a ceasefire, in close cooperation with the United States.

According to the Élysée Palace, Macron’s final military parade of his term—with nearly 6,800 soldiers participating—was the largest ever. The number of vehicles involved was also significantly higher than usual. The XXL-scale parade was intended to reflect France’s increased defense spending, which has doubled since 2017, when Macron first took office as president.

A Parade with a European Flavor

The parade also reflected Macron’s strong commitment to Europe—it is not every year that so many troops from other European countries march down the Champs-Élysées on the national holiday. Germany participated in the parade with four aircraft and 21 soldiers from Artillery Battalion 295, based in Stetten am kalten Markt. The battalion is part of the Franco-German Brigade.

The commentators on French television—which broadcasts the parade live in its entirety each year—announced the German soldiers as they marched past the grandstand with the same respect as all other foreign troops. This marked the first time since the end of World War II that German soldiers had participated in a military parade on French soil, on July 14, 1994. France’s then-President François Mitterrand wanted to use this as a symbol of Franco-German reconciliation.