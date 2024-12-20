"Last Christmas" again British Christmas number one - Gallery According to Andrew Ridgeley, George Michael would be delighted with the success of his song. (archive picture) Image: dpa The Christmas classic "Last Christmas" from 1984 took 39 years to reach number one in the British charts for the first time at Christmas - and is now also the Christmas number one in the UK in 2024 after 2023. (archive picture) Image: »dpa "Last Christmas" again British Christmas number one - Gallery According to Andrew Ridgeley, George Michael would be delighted with the success of his song. (archive picture) Image: dpa The Christmas classic "Last Christmas" from 1984 took 39 years to reach number one in the British charts for the first time at Christmas - and is now also the Christmas number one in the UK in 2024 after 2023. (archive picture) Image: »dpa

40 years after its release, the classic is at the top of the British charts. George Michael would be delighted, his former band colleague is sure.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The classic "Last Christmas" has made it to the top of the British charts for the second Christmas.

Last year, the Christmas song made it to number one in the UK for the first time. Show more

The classic "Last Christmas" has made it to the top of the British charts for the second Christmas. The song by the duo Wham! became the number one Christmas hit in the UK for the first time last year - 39 years after its release. Now it has stormed to the top again, according to the Official Charts Company.

In 1984, when the song was released, it was relegated to second place by "Do They Know It's Christmas?" by Band Aid. The superband drummed up by Bob Geldof (now 73) also featured Wham! star George Michael, of all people.

Twice in a row at number one

However, unlike his former band partner in Wham!, Andrew Ridgeley (61), Michael did not live to see his Christmas classic reach the top spot. He died on Christmas Day 2016 at the age of 53.

"Last Christmas" first reached the top spot in the British charts at the beginning of 2023. "Last Christmas" is now the first song to reach number one in the British charts twice in a row at Christmas.

George Michael would be delighted that his Christmas composition has become a classic like Christmas cookies and turkey, Ridgeley told the Official Charts Company.