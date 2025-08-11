  1. Residential Customers
Layoffs in central Switzerland Last Swiss paper manufacturer cuts 65 jobs

11.8.2025

Perlen Papier AG is part of the CPH Group and produces magazine and press paper. (archive picture)
Lucerne-based Perlen Papier AG is reacting to the continuing difficult situation in the European paper market. Around 65 jobs are to be cut from the fall - despite continued production.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Perlen Papier is cutting around 65 jobs to reduce costs
  • The reason is weak demand and price pressure in the European market
  • Both paper machines will continue to run, a social plan is planned
Show more

Perlen Papier AG in Rontal, Lucerne, is announcing significant job cuts. As the company announced on Monday, around 65 jobs are to be cut. The reason for this is the continuing weak demand for paper and increasing consolidation in the European market.

The job cuts are part of a comprehensive program to increase efficiency and reduce costs. The employees affected have already been informed and a social plan is to take effect for them. "In addition to measures to increase efficiency and improve costs, job cuts are also unavoidable", the press release states.

Production continues

Despite the cost-cutting measures, both paper machines will continue to operate. Customers will continue to receive coated magazine and newsprint paper in the usual quality. Perlen Papier had already cut costs previously - but without sufficient effect, according to the company.

Although the company sold more paper in the last financial year, it posted a loss due to high price pressure.

