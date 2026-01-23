The tie continues to lose its significance—with consequences for the Swiss industry. After 70 years, Bachmann Krawatten AG, the country’s last remaining manufacturer, is ceasing operations.

In many places today, wearing a tie is no longer a must. As a result, Switzerland’s last tie manufacturer is having to shut down. (File photo)

It's over after 70 years Last Swiss Tie Company Closes for Good

Here's what it's all about The declining popularity of ties is leading to the closure of Switzerland's last tie factory.

After 70 years, Zurich-based Bachmann Krawatten AG is ceasing operations; eleven employees are losing their jobs.

In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company was also struggling with price pressure from low-cost competitors in Asia. Summary created with

Ties are out of style. Even Switzerland’s last tie manufacturer has felt the impact. Now, Zurich-based Bachmann Krawatten AG is shutting down after 70 years in business. Eleven employees are losing their jobs.

In the past, wearing a tie was a must in many places—at work, at the university, or on festive occasions. But its importance has been declining for decades, said company CEO Peter Bachmann. When asked, he confirmed a related report in the “Tages-Anzeiger” on Thursday.

The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated this trend. With people working from home, hardly anyone expected employees to wear a tie. Although business recovered somewhat after the pandemic, it has recently been on a steady downward trend again.

At the same time, low-cost suppliers from Asia were increasing price pressure. Bachmann's customers also included institutions such as the military, police forces, and public transportation agencies.

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