Former Attorney General Michael Lauber criticizes the conduct of the criminal proceedings into the Crans-Montana VS fire disaster. Among other things, Lauber sees mistakes in the lack of autopsies of the victims and the failure to request the pre-trial detention of the bar operators.

In his opinion, the Valais judiciary should have arrested the bar operators Jessica and Jacques Moretti at the beginning of the investigation to secure evidence, said Lauber in an interview on SRF 1 radio on Tuesday. Evidence can only really be secured at the beginning of proceedings.

Of the 41 people who died in the fire, only two were autopsied. Lauber also criticizes this: "A fire is the obvious thing, you don't know what the individual people really died of. You only know that through an autopsy."

And this can only be done at the beginning - as quickly as possible, otherwise traces would be lost. If he had been in this situation, he would have carried out autopsies on all the victims without reservation, says Lauber.