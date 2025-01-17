A car parked on the outskirts of Valencia after the floods. Bild: sda

The city of Lausanne was supposed to receive new streetcars in early summer 2025. Everything has been delayed due to last year's floods in the Spanish city of Valencia.

Lausanne will have to wait longer for the planned delivery of new streetcars.

The reason for this is last year's flooding in the Spanish city of Valencia.

The Swiss train manufacturer Stadler Rail is located there. Show more

The delivery of new streetcars for the city of Lausanne planned for early summer 2025 has been delayed. The reason for this is the flooding in the Spanish city of Valencia last October. This is where the factory of Swiss train manufacturer Stadler Rail is located.

"The factory itself was not badly affected, unlike the suppliers, whose production facilities were either destroyed or flooded," said Stadler spokesman Marc Meschenmoser on Friday on RTS television in French-speaking Switzerland. However, the factory is now 100 percent operational again. "We are working flat out to catch up."

Length of delay not foreseeable

It is not possible to estimate how long the delay will last. Stadler Rail is expected to communicate in more detail in February. Despite the setback, commissioning of the Lausanne streetcars is still scheduled for 2026.