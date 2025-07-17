The robotic elephant on the EPFL campus. Keystone

Scientists at EPFL have developed a robotic elephant with a programmable lattice structure. Using a simple foam material, it can replicate the entire range of biological tissues, from flexible trunks to rigid bones.

The difficulty of the project was to replicate the diversity of the locomotor system in robotics. Josie Hughes' team at EPFL tackled this issue and developed a 3D-printed lattice structure that combines the diversity of biological tissues with robotic precision.

The lattice, which is made from simple foam, consists of individual units or cells that can be programmed to take on different shapes and positions, as EPFL writes in a press release on Thursday. These cells can take on more than a million different configurations and can even be combined to create infinite geometric variations.

"We used our programmable lattice technique to develop a musculoskeletal-inspired elephant robot with a flexible trunk that can twist, bend and turn, as well as stiffer joints at the hips, knees and legs," postdoctoral researcher Qinghua Guan is quoted as saying in the press release.

In addition to modulating the shape of each cell, the scientists can also program their position in the lattice. This second programming dimension allows them to rotate and move each cell along its axis.

The cells can even be stacked on top of each other to create completely new cell combinations, giving the resulting lattice an even wider range of mechanical properties. A lattice cube with four cells stacked on top of each other thus enables around four million different configurations.

In this elephant model, this dual programming capability enabled the creation of multiple tissue types, including a flat slip joint (as found in the small bones of the elephant's foot), a uniaxial flexor joint (in the knee) and a biaxial, bidirectional flexor joint (in the toes).

The team was also able to recreate the complex movement of the elephant's muscular trunk by designing separate lattice sections for twisting, bending and rotating movements, while maintaining smooth and continuous transitions between them, according to this work published in the journal Science Advances.

"Similar to a honeycomb, the strength-to-weight ratio of the lattice can be very high, enabling the development of ultralight and high-performance robots. The open foam structure lends itself well to the movement of fluids and could even integrate other materials such as sensors to make the technology smarter," said Hughes.

