Researchers at the University of Lausanne have discovered a new sleep function in the brain. This also has an impact on sleep quality.

Stress has a negative effect on sleep quality. In this context, researchers at the University of Lausanne have discovered a new function of the "locus coeruleus" in the brain. This brain region facilitates the transition between different sleep states.

At the same time, this region maintains an unconscious alertness to the outside world. Stress disrupts these functions and has a negative impact on sleep quality, the University of Lausanne (Unil) announced on Monday.

A Unil study using mice shows for the first time that the locus coeruleus (LC), a brainstem region, is involved in the organization of sleep. The study was led by Professor Anita Lüthi, researcher at the Department of Basic Neurosciences at the Faculty of Biology and Medicine.

The LC was previously known to be the main regulator of responsiveness to challenging situations while awake, but not during sleep, according to the press release. The study conducted by Lüthi and published in "Nature Neuroscience" now shows that the LC determines when the transition between sleep states is possible. This is a new structural element of sleep and works in a similar way to a clock.

Guardian of the sleep phases

Mammalian sleep consists of cycles between two states: non-REM sleep (non-REM sleep) and REM sleep (rapid eye movement). However, the rules that govern these cycles are still not well understood.

The neuroscientists identified the LC as the guardian of these transitions. It controls exactly when the switch from NREM to REM sleep can take place, especially in moments when its activity is low. A typical night alternates between NREM and REM states in a coordinated manner, allowing the body and mind to rest and recover.

In addition, the team discovered that experiences during the day, especially stress, disrupt the activity of the LC during sleep. This leads to a disorganized sleep cycle and frequent awakenings. These discoveries provide important insights for a better understanding of sleep disorders and could lead to improved treatments.

