The World Health Organization (WHO) should declare the climate crisis an international health emergency in the view of a commission of experts. This is the demand of the pan-European commission set up by the WHO itself, which includes former Health Minister Karl Lauterbach. Such an emergency was declared for the Covid pandemic, for example.
The SPD politician told the German Press Agency (dpa): "The WHO must devote more attention to combating the climate crisis. Waiting for the disaster to unfold makes no sense." Every year, the consequences of burning fossil fuels caused 600,000 deaths in Europe, in addition to 60,000 heat-related deaths. "It's time we realized that we are dealing with a medical emergency."
The WHO set up the committee last year in view of the increasing health risks posed by climate change. The Pan-European Commission on Climate and Health (PECCH) was tasked with presenting affordable and practicable recommendations for the health sector. These include early warning systems for heatwaves, for example. The commission is headed by former Icelandic Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir.