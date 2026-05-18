Posters at a climate protest draw attention to the escalating crisis. (symbolic image) dpa

"Wait and see makes no sense": Karl Lauterbach and other experts are now calling for an international state of emergency over the climate crisis. The WHO meets for its annual assembly on Monday.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A WHO expert commission calls for the declaration of an international climate emergency. E

x-Health Minister Karl Lauterbach speaks of a "medical emergency".

The demand is submitted shortly before the WHO World Health Assembly. Show more

The World Health Organization (WHO) should declare the climate crisis an international health emergency in the view of a commission of experts. This is the demand of the pan-European commission set up by the WHO itself, which includes former Health Minister Karl Lauterbach. Such an emergency was declared for the Covid pandemic, for example.

The SPD politician told the German Press Agency (dpa): "The WHO must devote more attention to combating the climate crisis. Waiting for the disaster to unfold makes no sense." Every year, the consequences of burning fossil fuels caused 600,000 deaths in Europe, in addition to 60,000 heat-related deaths. "It's time we realized that we are dealing with a medical emergency."

The report, which was first reported by "Der Spiegel" and is also available to dpa, was to be presented to the WHO on Sunday afternoon. The WHO is holding its annual World Health Assembly on Monday.

The WHO as an anchor point for governments

Among other things, the experts are calling on the WHO to provide a climate information hub with fact checks and reliable forecasts based on scientific evidence. Governments are called upon to anchor the climate crisis in their national security and health policies. Health professionals should also be better trained in sustainability and climate adaptation and regions should be better supported in their transformation.

The WHO set up the committee last year in view of the increasing health risks posed by climate change. The Pan-European Commission on Climate and Health (PECCH) was tasked with presenting affordable and practicable recommendations for the health sector. These include early warning systems for heatwaves, for example. The commission is headed by former Icelandic Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir.