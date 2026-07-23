The foreign ministers of Russia and the United States, Sergey Lavrov and Marco Rubio, discussed Moscow's war of aggression against Ukraine during a meeting in Manila.

dpatopbilder – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives for talks with U.S. Secretary of State Rubio on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/Pool AFP/AP/dpa

Lavrov briefed his U.S. counterpart on the situation at the front from Russia’s perspective and spoke out against further arms deliveries to Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow announced. According to the statement, Lavrov also accused European countries of working toward a strategic defeat of Russia through a policy of destabilization.

The two ministers met on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in the Philippine capital. According to Russian media reports, the meeting—organized at the initiative of the United States—lasted only 35 minutes.

Lavrov: Moscow Is Ready for Negotiations to End the War

As the ministry in Moscow further reported, Lavrov once again emphasized Russia’s willingness to negotiate an end to the war. He said this would have to be based on the agreements that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin had agreed to during his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Anchorage last August.

The specific details of the talks remain unclear to this day. Russia subsequently stated on multiple occasions that it would be willing to agree to a ceasefire if Ukraine withdrew from its own territory in the Donbas—which Moscow does not currently control. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly and categorically rejected such territorial concessions to Russia.

Contacts should continue

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Rubio and Lavrov also discussed the situation in the Middle East. No details were provided. As an ally of Iran, Russia has repeatedly criticized U.S. attacks on the Islamic Republic in the Persian Gulf.

Lavrov also welcomed the resumption of full-fledged contacts between the space agencies of both countries. Russia and the United States jointly operate the International Space Station (ISS).

It was reported that an agreement had been reached to continue contacts between Moscow and Washington. Lavrov and Rubio had already spoken briefly on Tuesday. The foreign ministers had last met in July 2025 in Malaysia—also within the framework of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).