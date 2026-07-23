U.S. President Donald Trump is facing increasing opposition in Congress over his Iran policy. The House of Representatives once again passed a resolution on the conflict and called on the Republican president to end the military operation.

Republican Representative Darrell Issa hurries up the steps of the Capitol to take part in votes in the House of Representatives. Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/AP/dpa

The resolution has no immediate consequences, but it shows that political pressure on Trump is mounting—especially with the midterm congressional elections coming up in November. The resolution was passed in the House of Representatives with 214 votes in favor and 208 against.

As early as June, the House of Representatives had spoken out against the war. The resolution stated that a formal declaration of war by Congress was necessary for military action. The Senate, too, had already passed a resolution opposing the war with Iran and Trump’s conduct of the war.

Most recently, the war had escalated again with new attacks. The U.S. and Israel had launched their airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In mid-June, the U.S. and Iran reached a framework agreement intended to pave the way for ending the war through in-depth negotiations. A ceasefire had also been in effect since April, but Trump recently declared it over following numerous violations. Tehran, too, no longer considers itself bound by the provisional memorandum of understanding.