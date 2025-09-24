The lawyer was acquitted of fraud charges at the Bern-Mittelland Regional Court. Bild: Keystone/Alessandro della Valle (Archivbild)

Drama surrounding a supposedly failed relationship, a rival - and money. An inheritance dispute was heard in court for six years - but hardly anything remained of the allegations against a lawyer.

It's about love and jealousy, an alleged affair and 70,000 francs: a curious inheritance dispute occupied the Bern-Mittelland regional court, as reported by the "Berner Zeitung" newspaper.

A lawyer and notary from the canton of Bern was charged with fraud. For fear of losing her inheritance, she is said to have concealed from the authorities the fact that the relationship had already broken down before the death of her long-term partner - and that she was therefore not entitled to an inheritance. To conceal this, she is said to have destroyed one of her partner's laptops and deleted chat histories on her husband's cell phone.

The bitter inheritance dispute between the family of the deceased and the lawyer over 70,000 francs has now been raging for six years. The woman had this paid out by her partner's insurance company.

Rival keeps a record of alleged relationship

But there was another man. He is said to have been the reason for the supposedly failed relationship, which lasted 18 years. In court, the man stated that he had started a relationship with the lawyer weeks before her death and even kept a record of it.

They are said to have gone on romantic walks and enjoyed activities together, such as a visit to the thermal baths. She is also said to have reported her plans to leave her long-term partner.

However, the lawyer denied this in court. The man "misinterpreted" a lot and "always took the whole thing more seriously" than she did. At most, she wanted to talk about a friendship.

The alleged rival is also said to have observed the woman disposing of the laptop together with the household waste and tried to stop her from doing so: "I told her: you can't do that, you're a lawyer!" The woman denied this too.

Special squad arrives

When she finally told her partner about the other man's advances, events came thick and fast. The man, full of self-doubt and jealousy, is said to have taken her cell phone, and there was even talk of a shot being fired. The lawyer becomes frightened and calls the police, who arrive with a special squad.

The very next day, he appoints a family friend as executor and has his will amended. He no longer wants his partner to be his sole heir, but his parents. Another day later, the man commits suicide.

According to the public prosecutor, the woman - out of fear for her inheritance - then destroyed the laptop in question and deleted chat histories. She demanded a conditional prison sentence of nine months. However, in the end, there was not much left of the fraud allegations. According to the court, there was a lack of evidence. Both for the fact that the relationship was supposed to have ended before the man's death and for the destruction of the laptop, which has not yet been recovered.

"Personal messages are nobody's business"

The accused denies destroying the laptop, saying that she only deleted the chat histories. "I thought our personal messages and photos were nobody's business," she said in court.

The Bern-Mittelland Regional Court ultimately acquitted the woman of the main charge of fraud. She was only convicted of data corruption. However, she does not have to pay the corresponding fine. This is because the six-year duration of the proceedings violated the requirement to expedite proceedings. This means that the lawyer only has to pay part of the costs of the proceedings, amounting to a few thousand francs.

However, the dispute over the 70,000 francs continues: the court lifted the freeze on the public prosecutor's account. Who ultimately gets the money will be decided in civil proceedings.

