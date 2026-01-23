France’s far-right politician Marine Le Pen has, as announced, filed an appeal against her conviction for embezzlement of EU funds. French media reported this, citing judicial sources. A one-year prison sentence with electronic monitoring, imposed by an appeals court, will therefore not be enforced for the time being. Le Pen can thus, as she had planned, begin her campaign for next spring’s presidential election unhindered for the time being. The public prosecutor’s office had decided not to seek a further appeal following the appeals court’s ruling.

The Court of Cassation had announced that it would rule on Le Pen’s appeal by early April at the latest—and thus before the start of the presidential election. The first round of voting is scheduled for April 18, and the second round for May 2, 2027. Whether Le Pen will ultimately be required to wear an ankle monitor before the election depends on two factors.

Campaigning with an ankle monitor?

First, the Court of Cassation would have to uphold the appellate court’s ruling, which would make the sentence final. Furthermore, it would have to render its decision well before the election. This is because a judge responsible for the enforcement of sentences would not rule on the date and procedures for fitting an ankle monitor until several weeks after the judgment becomes final.

If the far-right politician were to be elected president by then, she would subsequently enjoy immunity, and the sentence could not be enforced until after her term in office. The appeals court had already cleared another obstacle for the far-right politician. It stripped her of her right to stand for election—that is, the ability to run for office—for a mere 15 months, a penalty that Le Pen has already served since the first-instance ruling. In the first instance, the court had stripped her of her right to stand for election for five years, effective immediately.

Le Pen’s chances of actually being elected president next year depend to a large extent on who runs for the other political camps. However, these camps have not yet clearly defined their candidates—with the exception of France’s Left Party, whose leader, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, is running again. Le Pen’s chances of making it to the runoff, however, are quite good. She has been well ahead in the polls for months, with over 30 percent support.