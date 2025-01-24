A fugitive Italian mafioso was arrested by the federal and cantonal police in Sion. (symbolic image) Bild: sda

A fugitive Italian mafioso was arrested by the federal and cantonal police in Sion. Oscar Pecorelli had been on the run for seven months.

Federal and cantonal police arrested a fugitive mafioso in Sion on Friday. The member of the Neapolitan mafia had been on the run for seven months. The 46-year-old is said to belong to the leadership of the Pecorelli group, a branch of the Lo Russo clan, whose branches are all fighting each other.

Oscar Pecorelli, who was arrested in Sion, escaped a blitz against organized crime in June, which was carried out against several members of the hostile Lo Russo branches. He was arrested by the federal police with the help of the Valais cantonal police.

A European arrest warrant had been issued for him. As reported by the Italian news agency ansa, the Italian authorities are awaiting his extradition. They issued a European arrest warrant for him.

Leading member of the clan branch

Born in Naples on February 24, 1978, Oscar Pecorelli is a cousin of the same name of the boss of the criminal Pecorelli gang, who is currently in custody. He is regarded as the leading member of the clan branch. He is one of 17 people who have been remanded in custody by the public prosecutor's office in Naples.

Evidence of the existence and actions of the rival criminal groups Pecorelli and Scognamiglio was collected by a special department of the mobile police brigades in Naples from February 2021.

The two groups engaged in armed turf wars and sometimes murdered each other. The clashes in Naples were over control of the districts of Miano, Chiaiano, Piscinola and Marianella.