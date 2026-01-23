According to its own statements, the Lebanese Army has begun deploying troops to the village of Sautar al-Gharbija as part of a security agreement with Israel.

ARCHIVE – A soldier from the Lebanese Army stands at a checkpoint in the village of Frun in southern Lebanon. Photo: Mohammed Zaatari/AP/dpa

The village is one of several so-called pilot zones in southern Lebanon. The withdrawal of Israeli troops still stationed in Lebanon is to be tested here.

In these zones, the Lebanese Armed Forces are to take control and disarm Hezbollah, while the Israeli army simultaneously withdraws in stages. The pilot zones are intended to demonstrate whether this process works in practice before the initiative is expanded to other areas.

Framework Agreement Excluding Hezbollah

As part of direct talks between Israel and Lebanon, the two neighboring countries—which are normally at odds—had recently agreed on a framework agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, Hezbollah was to be disarmed and the Israeli army was to withdraw from southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah, however, rejects the agreement. It was not involved in the talks. It is demanding a complete Israeli withdrawal first.

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun is currently in Washington, D.C., the U.S. capital. He is meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump there today.