The Lebanese Parliament has abolished the death penalty. A corresponding amendment to the law was approved by a majority of the 128 members of parliament. As a result, courts will no longer be allowed to impose death sentences.

ARCHIVE – Soldiers from the Lebanese Army stand guard in front of the parliament building ahead of a session to elect a new Lebanese president. The Lebanese Parliament has abolished the death penalty. Photo: Hussein Malla/AP/dpa

Under the amended law, crimes committed before it took effect are punishable by life imprisonment. For crimes committed after that date, the law provides for a harsher sentence of life imprisonment with forced labor. The Hezbollah parliamentary caucus voted against the repeal.

Justice Minister Adel Nassar described the vote as a “historic step” for Lebanon. Human rights organizations had been campaigning for years to abolish the death penalty. Human Rights Watch had most recently called on Parliament in July to permanently remove the death penalty from the criminal code.

First Arab Country to Abolish the Death Penalty

No one had been executed in Lebanon since 2004. However, courts continued to hand down death sentences. According to estimates by the Lebanese Association for Civil Rights, there were most recently about 84 people on death row in Lebanese prisons.

With this abolition, Lebanon has become the first Arab country to formally remove the death penalty from its criminal code. However, implementing the stricter life imprisonment with hard labor is likely to be difficult given overcrowded prisons and limited government resources.