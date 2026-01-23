Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has asked U.S. President Donald Trump for further support for the Lebanese Armed Forces and warned that, without it, his country could face a new civil war. “We don’t want to go through that again. All we’re asking for is continued support for the LAF,” said Aoun, using the English acronym for the Lebanese Armed Forces.

Aoun recalled the year 1975, when a bloody civil war broke out in Lebanon, claiming an estimated 150,000 lives. “The first institution to collapse in 1975 was the LAF. And as a result, we witnessed the emergence of many local militias,” said Aoun. In the process, different religious groups fought each other across shifting battle lines and alliances, sometimes with the support of foreign states. The civil war ended in 1990.

Lebanon is heavily indebted, which is why even its regular armed forces are underfunded and generally weak. They lack resources, their equipment is outdated, and in recent years there have even been occasional shortages of food. According to some observers, the army currently survives only thanks to U.S. military aid, which has totaled more than three billion U.S. dollars since 2006. At the same time, the army is the only institution that still enjoys the trust of many Lebanese.

Lebanon, According to Trump, Has Been "Hard Hit for Decades"

"Lebanon has been treated very badly for a very long time" and has been "hard hit for decades," Trump said. However, the army is becoming more independent, and there are "concrete plans" for further U.S. aid.

In Israel’s ongoing war with Hezbollah in Lebanon, the national army is set to gradually take over control in the south from the Israeli military. The latter’s withdrawal from several pilot zones is seen as a test of whether the army can assert control over Hezbollah and whether the militia might attack the army. In such a scenario, Lebanon could face a new phase of confrontations and severe violence—in addition to Israel’s war with Hezbollah.