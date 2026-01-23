In light of recent talks with Israel, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun is traveling to Washington at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump. Aoun and his wife left Beirut this morning, the Lebanese Presidential Office announced on the platform X. According to the announcement, a summit meeting at the White House and consultations with various U.S. officials are planned.

Aoun’s office listed the following topics: the situation in Lebanon, ways to consolidate the ceasefire, security and stability—particularly in the south of the country—and Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanese territory. The statement did not specify a date for the meeting with Trump. However, when the meeting was announced earlier this month, the date mentioned was next Tuesday (July 21).

Direct talks with Israel for the first time in decades

The Lebanese and Israeli governments have been holding direct political talks since mid-April—the first such talks in decades. The current goal is to consolidate the ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia in Lebanon. The Lebanese government itself is not a party to the conflict. The U.S. is mediating the talks; Hezbollah is not involved. Israel and Lebanon do not officially maintain diplomatic relations with one another.

Specifically, the current focus is on the withdrawal of Israeli troops from two areas in southern Lebanon. The Lebanese regular army is to take control there. Following talks in the Italian capital, Rome, Lebanese government sources said on Wednesday that there had been “visible progress.”

Despite the ceasefire, fighting continues in southern Lebanon. Both Hezbollah and the Lebanese government describe a “security zone” unilaterally imposed by Israel as an occupation that violates international law. According to Lebanese sources, Israel currently controls approximately 620 square kilometers in the south of the country. According to Israeli officials, this is intended to better protect the population in the north of the country from Hezbollah attacks.