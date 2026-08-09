Elections will be held in Saxony-Anhalt in four weeks. To prevent an AfD government, the CDU and The Left would likely have to work together. Some are not ruling it out.

Luigi Pantisano, leader of the Left Party, has not ruled out his party’s support for a CDU minister-president in Saxony-Anhalt. “In recent years, we in the Left Party have shown that we are willing to take responsibility for this state,” Pantisano said in a summer interview on the ZDF program “Berlin direkt.” This applies above all when it comes to preventing an AfD government.

Saxony-Anhalt will hold state legislative elections on September 6. According to polls, the CDU’s top candidate, Sven Schulze—the current minister-president—could only be re-elected with the votes of the Left Party. So far, the CDU has ruled out cooperation with both the Left Party and the AfD. The question now is whether Schulze would be willing to take on responsibility after the election, Pantisano said.

In recent polls, the AfD holds a clear lead over the CDU in Saxony-Anhalt. The Left Party comes in third.