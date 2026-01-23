Abdul El-Sayed, a Democrat considered progressive, has won a highly watched intra-party primary in the state of Michigan for a seat in the U.S. Senate. He narrowly defeated Democrat Haley Stevens, who is associated with the moderate wing, as U.S. media outlets had unanimously predicted. The race was considered highly significant in the U.S., particularly in light of the outcome of the midterm elections in November.

On November 3, Michigan will vote on one of the 33 seats up for election in the U.S. Senate. El-Sayed will face Republican Mike Rogers. The result could be decisive for the future balance of power in the Senate: Experts view the race for the seat in this “swing state”—which is hotly contested between Republicans and Democrats—as one of the few where the outcome is difficult to predict in advance. A key question from the Democrats’ perspective is now how strong their left-leaning candidate El-Sayed’s chances are of making an impact in the midterm elections even beyond his own party’s base.

U.S. President Donald Trump called the reports of El-Sayed’s victory “great news for the Republican Party.” On his platform Truth Social, he accused him of being a “communist failure.” Trump has repeatedly used the “communist” label in recent times to describe left-wing Democrats who have also celebrated successes elsewhere.

El-Sayed Advocates for Universal Health Insurance

El-Sayed was born in Michigan to Egyptian immigrants. He studied medicine at Columbia University and earned his Ph.D. from the University of Oxford. At age 30, he was promoted to director of the Detroit Public Health Department. In 2018, he ran in the primary for the Michigan gubernatorial election but lost to Gretchen Whitmer.

His key demands include universal government-run health insurance (“Medicare for All”), higher taxes on the ultra-wealthy, a ban on large corporate donations, and measures to combat climate change. El-Sayed also takes a very critical stance toward Israeli government policy and calls for an end to U.S. military aid.

He enjoys strong support from the left wing of his own party. In addition to Senator Elizabeth Warren, Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ro Khanna, among others, have spoken out in his favor.