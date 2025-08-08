Astronaut James Lovell made space history in 1970. Archivbild: IMAGO/UIG

If James Lovell and his NASA colleagues had reacted less prudently during the Apollo 13 mission in 1970, his life could have ended more than 50 years ago. The experience in space gave the US astronaut the composure not to be shaken by crises.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you US astronaut James Lovell, commander of the legendary Apollo 13 mission, has died.

Lovell was 97 years old.

He commanded the crew of "Apollo 13", during whose 1970 moon mission an oxygen tank exploded. Show more

US astronaut James Lovell, commander of the legendary Apollo 13 mission, is dead. He died on Thursday in Lake Forest, Illinois, Nasa announced on Friday. Lovell was 97 years old. "Jim's character and unwavering courage helped our nation reach the moon, turning a potential tragedy into a success from which we learned a tremendous amount," the US space agency said in a statement on the death of one of its defining figures. "We mourn his loss, but at the same time celebrate his accomplishments."

Jim Lovell, commander of Apollo 13 moon mission, dead at 97 https://t.co/3DKR7qWmgX pic.twitter.com/He4T5ayYj8 — New York Post (@nypost) August 8, 2025

Lovell took part in a total of four space flights: Gemini 7, Gemini 12, Apollo 8 and Apollo 13. With Apollo 8, he orbited the moon for the first time in 1968 together with his colleagues Frank Borman and William Anders. Although no landing was made, the team positioned the USA ahead of the Soviet Union in the competition for space exploration and provided the first image of the Earth from space.

Fighting for survival in space

However, Lovell became internationally famous as the commander of the Apollo 13 mission in 1970. Lovell was supposed to be the fifth person in history to walk on the moon, but the landing had to be aborted after an oxygen tank exploded in the spacecraft's service module - and the three astronauts began a struggle for survival in space. Lovell and his colleagues managed to return to Earth in the lunar module.

"I want most people to remember that in some ways it was a great success," Lovell said in an interview in 1994. "Not that we accomplished anything, but it was a success because we demonstrated the capabilities of NASA personnel."

"Crises no longer worry me"

Lovell reported to a NASA historian in 1999 that having jumped off the brink of death had had an impact on him. "Crises no longer worry me," he explained. Whenever he has a problem, he tells himself that he could have died back in 1970. "I'm still here. I'm still breathing."

Until the mid-1970s, Lovell held the record for the longest stay in space: 715 hours, four minutes and 57 seconds.