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Lost for 80 years Legendary fighter plane from the Second World War recovered from the sea

Adrian Kammer

25.4.2026

A fighter plane from the former Imperial Japanese Navy has been recovered from the waters off the coast of Japan. The aircraft played an important role during the Second World War.

25.04.2026, 18:20

The Kawanishi N1K2-J Shiden Kai was one of Japan's most feared weapons during the air battles over the Pacific in the Second World War. The Allies gave it the code name "George".

After 81 years, a non-profit organization has now recovered one of these fighter planes - around 200 meters off the coast of Kagoshima Prefecture on the island of Kyūshū.

A total of around 400 Shiden Kai aircraft were produced. They were intended as an important part of national defense. The recovered specimen had to make an emergency landing after an air battle in 1945.

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