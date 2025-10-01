British chimpanzee researcher and environmental activist Jane Goodall has died. dpa

The British chimpanzee researcher and environmental activist Jane Goodall has died. She revolutionized primate research and lived for years with great apes in Gombe Park in Tanzania.

British primatologist and environmental activist Jane Goodall has died. Her institute announced on Wednesday that she died at the age of 91 in the US state of California. Goodall "died of natural causes" during a lecture tour of the USA, the institute said.

"Dr. Goodall's discoveries as an ethologist revolutionized science and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of the environment," it said in a statement.

"World of zoology turned upside down"

With her decades of observations of great apes in the African jungle, Goodall set new standards for primate research.

Goodall began researching chimpanzees at the age of 26. For years, she lived with the great apes in Gombe Park in western Tanzania. In 1977, she founded the Jane Goodall Institute, whose aims include the protection of biodiversity and the promotion of sustainable development.

Goodall was the first researcher to give chimpanzees names instead of numbers. During her research, she imitated the chimpanzees, sat in trees with them and shared their bananas. She was also the first scientist to observe that apes, like humans, use tools and feel emotions.

Her colleague and friend, the naturalist David Attenborough, told the British newspaper "Daily Telegraph" in 2010 that Goodall was "a woman who turned the world of zoology on its head".

Goodall is also the author of numerous books. In 2010, the documentary "Return to Gombe" was dedicated to her life's work. In 2021, she was awarded the John Templeton Foundation Prize for her life's work.