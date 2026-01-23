The Basel-Stadt Public Prosecutor's Office has opened a criminal investigation into suspected negligent homicide in connection with the Legionella outbreak. It announced this on Wednesday evening. One person died as a result of the infection.

Following the Legionella outbreak in Basel that claimed one life, the public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into suspected negligent homicide. (File photo)

According to reports, the public prosecutor’s office has initiated proceedings ex officio based on the information available so far. The criminal investigation department has launched a corresponding investigation. Due to the ongoing proceedings, no further information can be provided at this time.

Over the past two weeks, a total of 28 people in Basel have contracted Legionnaires' disease. According to the Department of Health, six people are currently still in the hospital. The authorities identified the possible source of the infection—a wet cooling tower on the roof of the Manor headquarters in Kleinbasel—and shut it down on Friday.