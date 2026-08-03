As a result of a Legionella outbreak, 26 people in Basel have fallen ill over the past two weeks, and one of them has died. The Department of Health announced on Monday that the most likely source of the outbreak has been shut down.

Health Director Lukas Engelberger (center) provided an update on Monday regarding the Legionella outbreak in the canton of Basel-Stadt. (File photo)

According to their own statements, authorities shut down a cooling tower on a rooftop in Kleinbasel on Friday that was contaminated with Legionella. The cantonal laboratory also tested nine other cooling towers from refrigeration and ventilation systems, as Health Director Lukas Engelberger (center) told the media.

Of the 26 people who fell ill, 25 had to be hospitalized. Currently, nine are still receiving inpatient care. Seven people are being treated in the intensive care unit.