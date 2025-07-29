A leopard in a park near Srinagar in the Indian part of Kashmir: In the last five years, 67 people have been killed by wild animals in Kashmir. KEYSTONE

A leopard strikes fear into a village in the Pakistani-administered part of Kashmir. One child dies, another is injured in an encounter with the wild cat.

An eight-year-old child was killed by a leopard in the Pakistani-administered part of Kashmir and a teenager was attacked by the animal. Villagers then killed the big cat. A spokesman for the local wildlife authority told the German Press Agency today.

According to the spokesman, the wild cat dragged the eight-year-old girl into a forest at the weekend, where she was later found dead. The following day, the animal attacked a boy as he was returning from the girl's funeral, according to the newspaper "Dawn".

The tenth grader was rescued, but the attacks caused panic among residents in the affected village in the picturesque Kashmir Valley, who then locked themselves inside until the animal was killed.

"It is a miracle that he survived. If the villagers had not been nearby, the consequences could have been catastrophic," Naseer Awan told Dawn.

In Pakistan - as in other South Asian countries - there are repeated fatal clashes between humans and various wild animals. One of the main reasons for the conflicts is that deforestation is bringing human settlements ever closer to the territories of wild animals.