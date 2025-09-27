  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Threesome in the sea Leopard sharks filmed making love for the first time

Christian Thumshirn

27.9.2025

Sharks mating - a unique moment underwater. Researcher Hugo Lassauce captured these unique images off New Caledonia: rare leopard sharks engaging in unusual lovemaking.

27.09.2025, 18:36

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Hugo Lassauce, a researcher at the University of the Sunshine Coast who works with the Aquarium des Lagons in Nouméa, has observed leopard sharks mating in the wild off the coast of New Caledonia for the first time.
  • The scene shows a female mating with two males one after the other.
  • The footage provides unique insights into the rarely documented behavior of this endangered shark species.
Show more

Watching sharks having sex - a dream for marine biologists and a rare natural spectacle.

This is exactly what happened off the coast of New Caledonia: Australian marine researcher Hugo Lassauce spotted and filmed a trio of leopard sharks. The scene lasted just under two minutes, but is historic because it documents the reproductive behavior of this endangered species in the wild for the first time.

A glimpse into the secret love life of sharks

Watch the video to find out why these recordings are so important for science and what exciting insights they provide into the secret love life of leopard sharks.

More videos from the department

More on the topic

Hitchhiking through the world's oceans. Researchers film octopus riding a shark

Hitchhiking through the world's oceansResearchers film octopus riding a shark

They look like Darth Vader. Researchers find giant isopods at the fish market

They look like Darth VaderResearchers find giant isopods at the fish market

Brutal revenge. Locals beat up shark that attacked a farmer

Brutal revengeLocals beat up shark that attacked a farmer