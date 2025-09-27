Sharks mating - a unique moment underwater. Researcher Hugo Lassauce captured these unique images off New Caledonia: rare leopard sharks engaging in unusual lovemaking.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hugo Lassauce, a researcher at the University of the Sunshine Coast who works with the Aquarium des Lagons in Nouméa, has observed leopard sharks mating in the wild off the coast of New Caledonia for the first time.

The scene shows a female mating with two males one after the other.

The footage provides unique insights into the rarely documented behavior of this endangered shark species. Show more

Watching sharks having sex - a dream for marine biologists and a rare natural spectacle.

This is exactly what happened off the coast of New Caledonia: Australian marine researcher Hugo Lassauce spotted and filmed a trio of leopard sharks. The scene lasted just under two minutes, but is historic because it documents the reproductive behavior of this endangered species in the wild for the first time.

A glimpse into the secret love life of sharks

Watch the video to find out why these recordings are so important for science and what exciting insights they provide into the secret love life of leopard sharks.

