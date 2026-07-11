Following a fire on the railroad line between Düsseldorf and Cologne, a letter claiming responsibility has surfaced. Sabotage is now suspected. The line remains closed.

The important rail line between Düsseldorf and Cologne has presumably been shut down by an arson attack. Security sources have indicated that an act of sabotage is suspected. Meanwhile, a purported claim of responsibility has appeared on the left-wing website indymedia.org.

The rail line has been closed since Friday. It is still unclear when trains will resume regular service. The railway company described the damage as “immense.”

According to the letter, incendiary devices were placed in a cable trench

The letter was published under the name of the group “Kommando Angry Birds.” In it, the group states that it is responsible “for the sabotage of the railroad line north of Leverkusen.” Incendiary devices were reportedly placed in a large cable shaft at the northeast corner of the Wupper Bridge and in a narrower shaft. The motive cited for the attack was “mass extinction” caused by “technological escalation,” which must be stopped.

Security officials believe the letter is genuine, according to the German Press Agency. It is considered unlikely that a technical malfunction could have caused the embankment fire along the railroad tracks. WDR was the first to report on the letter claiming responsibility.

A spokesperson for the Cologne Police Department said in response to an inquiry that they were aware of the letter claiming responsibility. They are investigating whether it is authentic. As part of this investigation, they are also examining whether there may be any connections to other crimes.

The Cologne Police Department's State Security Division had already taken over the investigation on Friday. A police spokesperson said they were investigating whether a criminal offense had been committed and whether the fire had been set intentionally.

Several attacks by "Angry Birds"

About a year ago, the far-left extremist group “Kommando Angry Birds” also claimed responsibility for an attack on the main rail line between Düsseldorf and Duisburg. There, too, incendiary devices had been set off in July 2025. The important rail line was closed for days.

In early January of this year, the group also claimed responsibility for an attempted attack on a substation in Erkrath, near Düsseldorf. The attack failed.

Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) had already warned about the “Angry Birds Commando” a year ago. “They’ve carried out multiple acts of sabotage in the Düsseldorf area in recent years,” Reul had said in early August 2025. For example, attacks on telecommunications towers in the town of Langenfeld/Erkrath and a tunnel fire on Highway 46 were attributed to the group. The investigations were being conducted with great effort but were not entirely straightforward because the group was not a tightly knit organization.

Rail Line Remains Closed

One day after the fire, it was still unclear when the closed section between Düsseldorf and Cologne would reopen. On Saturday afternoon, a spokeswoman for Deutsche Bahn said that no estimate could currently be given as to when the line would be operational again. The closure is causing detours, delays, and the cancellation of some trains on both local and long-distance routes.

According to Deutsche Bahn, the investigation in Langenfeld is ongoing. “DB experts are working around the clock to repair the extensive damage,” the statement said.

According to Deutsche Bahn, the embankment between Langenfeld and Leverkusen caught fire in two places on Friday morning. The fire department extinguished the fires, but the fire caused damage to several signal cables, meaning that no trains could run on that section of the line.

Rail: Operational Situation in North Rhine-Westphalia Is Tense

The railway company described “the current operational situation in North Rhine-Westphalia” as “very tense.” In addition to the possible sabotage on the Düsseldorf–Cologne line, this was also due to damage to a bridge in Opladen near Leverkusen that was only discovered on Friday. The damaged bridge is located on the Hagen–Wuppertal–Cologne corridor, which had just been put back into service following a complete renovation.