Several European heads of state and government have stepped up pressure on Spain in an open letter following the influx of tens of thousands of migrants into the Spanish exclave of Ceuta in North Africa. In the letter, which was also signed by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, they express their deep concern about the situation and indirectly accuse Madrid of sending the wrong signals with its recent decisions.

People walk along the beach after attempting to cross from the northern Moroccan town of Fnideq into the Spanish exclave of Ceuta. Photo: STR/AP/dpa

Indirect criticism of recent developments in Spain

The letter denounces a decision by the Spanish government regarding migration policy. A few months ago, Spain initiated the legalization of approximately 500,000 undocumented migrants as a measure to address labor shortages. In the letter, the signatories urge that political measures which could provide incentives for migration must be addressed—and explicitly mention the “legalization of a very large number of undocumented migrants” in this context. However, this measure is intended to benefit asylum seekers who submitted their applications before the end of 2025—not new arrivals.

Furthermore, the letter draws a connection between the influx and a ruling by the Spanish Supreme Court. It claims that the ruling was “used to trigger this onslaught and to abuse our immigration and asylum system.” The court had ruled that the immediate return of migrants is permissible only if they have scaled a fence or other barrier while crossing the border irregularly. For people who enter Spain via an unfortified section, such as the sea, a case-by-case review is required.

Anyone who did not sign the letter

The letter is addressed to EU Council President António Costa, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, whose country currently holds the EU Council presidency. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen initiated the letter, which was signed by 22 European heads of state and government. In addition to Spain and Ireland, France, Luxembourg, and Portugal also did not sign.

In light of the situation, the signatories are calling for an immediate and coordinated European response. “We cannot allow uncontrolled mass crossings, the exploitation of migration, or other hybrid threats to create the impression that illegal entry into the European Union is possible,” the letter states, for example.

Urgent Video Conference of Interior Ministers Convened

The signatories asked the current EU Council Presidency to immediately convene an extraordinary video conference of interior ministers. The purpose of the meeting would be to assess the situation and discuss additional support for Spain as well as further measures to protect the EU’s external borders.