Sending letters is set to become more expensive again. Starting in January, the postal service will charge 1.40 francs for an A-Mail letter and 1.10 francs for B-Mail. Parcel rates, however, will remain unchanged.

Here's what it's all about Starting in 2027, an A-Post letter will cost 1.40 francs instead of 1.20 francs.

The price for B-Mail is increasing from 1 franc to 1.10 francs.

Packages for individual customers and small and medium-sized businesses will not become more expensive. Summary created with

Starting next year, anyone sending a letter will have to pay more. As of January 1, 2027, Swiss Post is raising the price of an A-Post letter from 1.20 to 1.40 francs. B-Post will now cost 1.10 francs instead of 1 franc.

A-Post-Plus and registered mail will also each increase by 20 rappen. The new rates were agreed upon with the Price Supervisor and will remain in effect through the end of 2029. Parcel rates for private customers and SMEs, however, will not increase.

Swiss Post attributes this move to the sharp decline in mail volume. “Since 2010, two out of every five letters have been lost,” says CEO Pascal Grieder, according to a press release. At the same time, the costs of providing universal service nationwide have remained largely the same. Despite cost-cutting measures, a price increase is therefore “unavoidable.”

In addition, a new weight limit of 1 to 50 grams now applies to standard domestic letters. Previously, the limit was up to 100 grams. According to the postal service, this allows it to waive the value-added tax, since VAT does not apply to items weighing up to 50 grams within the statutory monopoly.

Anyone who pays for postage online will continue to receive a discount of 1.50 francs. Free home pickup via “pick@home” will also remain available to residential customers through the end of 2029.