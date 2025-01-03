Five charged in pop star Liam Payne's death - Gallery In connection with Liam Payne's death, three people have been charged with involuntary manslaughter and a further two accused of drug procurement. Image: dpa Liam Payne's death after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina has caused great consternation among his fans. Image: dpa According to the public prosecutor's office, the pop star was no longer able to stand in the hotel lobby. Image: dpa Five charged in pop star Liam Payne's death - Gallery In connection with Liam Payne's death, three people have been charged with involuntary manslaughter and a further two accused of drug procurement. Image: dpa Liam Payne's death after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina has caused great consternation among his fans. Image: dpa According to the public prosecutor's office, the pop star was no longer able to stand in the hotel lobby. Image: dpa

Argentinian police have arrested one of the two men suspected of supplying drugs to One Direction star Liam Payne before his death.

Five people have been charged in Argentina following the death of British pop star Liam Payne.

Three of them are accused of involuntary manslaughter. Two others are accused of procuring drugs.

The Argentinian police have arrested one of the two men, Show more

The arrested man is accused of supplying cocaine to One Direction star Liam Payne two days before his fatal fall from the balcony of his hotel room, police sources said on Friday. He is one of five suspects charged in connection with Payne's death.

Payne fell to his death from the balcony of his third-floor hotel room in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires on October 16 at the age of 31 after ingesting cocaine, alcohol and a prescription antidepressant.

As a member of the boy band One Direction, he was internationally known and had fans worldwide. His sudden death caused grief and consternation among his former bandmates and fans.

Payne was no longer able to stand before the fall

A representative of the pop star as well as the operator and the head receptionist of the hotel were charged with involuntary manslaughter in a federal court, according to the public prosecutor's office in the South American country.

The hotel operator and the head receptionist could face up to five years in prison. Payne's representative, who accompanied him in Argentina, could face up to 15 years behind bars - in addition to involuntary manslaughter, he was also charged with neglect of a person resulting in death in connection with the supply of narcotics. He had breached his duties of care, assistance and support towards Payne.

He had abandoned Payne to his fate despite knowing that the artist was in a state of intoxication, vulnerability and defencelessness and had previously suffered from alcohol and cocaine addiction.

"Bringing Payne to room 310 in the condition in which he was placed posed a legally unacceptable risk to his life," the judge said according to the statement. The pop star had already been unable to stand in the hotel lobby due to his consumption of various substances.