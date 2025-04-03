US President Donald Trump presented his tariff plans on Wednesday. IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

US President Donald Trump has declared war on trading partners around the world with a tariff package. Economists assess the impact on Switzerland.

For weeks, US President Donald Trump has been threatening an XXL tariff package.

Tariffs of 31 percent have been announced on Swiss exports.

Experts are assessing the consequences for Switzerland - using buzzwords such as "staggering" and "chaos". Show more

New tariffs of 31 percent are planned for imports from Switzerland to the USA. Below are the first comments and assessments from economists and analysts.

"Exceeds the worst fears"

Liberation Day exceeds the worst fears. For Switzerland as a strongly export-oriented economy, this development is not very encouraging and the consequences of a global trade war will be felt directly or indirectly by many exporters. On the positive side, pharmaceutical products are apparently exempt from the additional tariffs. In addition, many Swiss companies have production facilities in the USA or have key products that are difficult to substitute. For the latter, the additional duties are likely to be passed on one-to-one to prices.

Matthias Geissbühler, Raiffeisen

"It's coming thick and fast"

It's coming thick and fast - Trump is reaching for the tariff two-handed sword. The recent intensive Swiss whining - or should we say pleading? - has obviously had precisely no effect in Washington. Even if the grace period for Swiss pharmaceutical products lasts longer, Switzerland's export industry will be severely affected by the new punitive tariff regime. And the defensive response to these new realities is manageable.

The focus is on the weakening of the Swiss franc's external value, which is why the probability has increased that the SNB will lower the key interest rate to zero percent over the course of the year. We still do not believe [...] that the SNB should push into negative territory. Rather, the SNB is likely to seek to weaken the franc through targeted foreign exchange market interventions. This practically guarantees that the US government will brand it a "currency manipulator".

Santosh Brivio, Migros Bank

"Chaos as a strategy"

The Trump administration's explanations are astonishingly unclear. But that is part of Trump's concept. I would call it a "shock and awe" maneuver - in other words, chaos as a strategy. The threat is probably deliberately left unclear - Trump cannot be predicted. It's about power politics. It's a power play against the weak.

Claude Maurer, BAK Economics

"Global trade war in full swing"

The EU and China have already announced countermeasures. A global trade war is therefore already in full swing. The global economy could suffer serious damage. This also affects the USA itself. Inflation rates will rise, as many consumer goods will increase in price due to import duties.