Lidl Switzerland is not getting a new boss after all. Nicholas Pennanen is not moving to Austria as originally planned, but will remain CEO of the local branch of the retail group. (archive picture) sda

Change at the top of Lidl Switzerland: CEO Nicholas Pennanen is leaving the company in late summer to take on an international role. His successor has already been chosen - and is returning from Austria.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lidl Switzerland CEO Nicholas Pennanen is moving to an international management role within the Group in late summer.

Under his leadership, Lidl Switzerland recorded strong growth and was able to increase its market share.

His successor will be Michael Kunz, currently CEO of Lidl Austria and the first Swiss to head Lidl Switzerland. Show more

There will be a change at the top of Lidl Switzerland. CEO Nicholas Pennanen will leave the company in late summer to take on an international management role.

As Lidl writes in a press release, Pennanen is moving to the Lidl Foundation as divisional director. There he will be responsible for several countries. Pennanen was CEO of Lidl Switzerland for almost three years.

U-turn after earlier decision

Remarkable: Lidl had made a similar change in the summer of 2024. At that time, Pennanen expressly remained in Switzerland, although internal relocations had already been planned.

Pennanen himself draws a positive balance. "We have made Lidl Switzerland even more successful as a team and set records together," he is quoted as saying in the press release.

Lidl Switzerland has developed dynamically under Pennanen. The discounter was able to increase its market share and recently reported double-digit growth, including in the organic segment.

This development is likely to be a key reason for the change. Successful country managers are traditionally promoted to larger, international roles within the Group. Pennanen himself speaks of a "new challenge at international level".

Successor comes from Austria

His successor is already in place: Michael Kunz will take over the management of Lidl Switzerland in fall 2026.

The 41-year-old is currently CEO of Lidl Austria and is returning to Switzerland for the new role. Kunz was born in Switzerland and will be the first Swiss CEO in the history of Lidl Switzerland.

Michael Kunz will be the new CEO of Lidl Switzerland. Lidl

He began his career at Lidl in 2011 as a regional manager in Switzerland. He later took on various roles before being appointed CEO of Lidl Austria in 2024.

Kunz is taking over a well-positioned company, as he himself emphasizes. "Nicholas is handing me a very well-positioned team, a very healthy company," he is quoted as saying.

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