A strike is planned at Lidl in Wädenswil ZH from Friday.

In solidarity with their dismissed boss, over 30 Lidl sales assistants in Wädenswil ZH are planning to go on strike from Friday. Customers react with understanding, but the mood in the store is depressed.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Over 30 Lidl employees in Wädenswil want to strike in solidarity with their dismissed boss.

Customers show understanding, the mood in the store is one of sadness and anger.

Lidl emphasizes that it never dismisses employees for no reason and that the store should remain open despite the strike. Show more

The mood at the Lidl store in Wädenswil ZH is depressed: the store is to remain closed indefinitely from Friday. The reason for this is the dismissal of the store manager, which more than 30 employees want to defend themselves against with a strike.

A red notice at the entrance informed customers of the planned closure - but it was quickly removed, as reported by "Blick". Nevertheless, the employees are sticking to their protest. "We're going through with it," they say resolutely.

The customers show understanding: the store manager has always been committed and has been there for his employees, they report. Tears were even shed while shopping. "He did a great job," one regular customer told the newspaper.

According to Lidl, no dismissal without cause

Lidl rejects the accusations. Dismissals are never made without good reason, it says on request. The discounter does not want to give any details about the specific personnel matter for reasons of personal protection, but emphasizes that the store should remain open.

The Lidl store in Wädenswil on Zugerstrasse was opened in 2010 and was the first location on the left bank of Lake Zurich.