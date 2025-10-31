Logo at the new Lidl headquarters, taken at the official opening, Friday, November 2, 2018, in Weinfelden. (KEYSTONE/Gian Ehrenzeller) KEYSTONE

Lidl is set for its next growth spurt in Switzerland: Up to 110 new stores, 2,000 additional jobs and another distribution center should bring the discounter even closer to its customers.

Lidl wants to continue to expand rapidly in Switzerland. The discounter wants to grow from 190 to around 300 stores in the next seven to ten years, as Country Manager Nicholas Pennanen said in an interview with "Blick" on Friday.

"Our only weakness is that we are not yet close enough to our customers," said the 40-year-old German Finn. Lidl currently employs around 5000 people in Switzerland. The planned expansion will create 2000 new jobs.

The company is planning a third distribution center in Roggwil in the canton of Bern, which is why proceedings are currently underway before the Federal Supreme Court. Pennanen is nevertheless confident: "We are in good spirits."

Price reductions through efficiency and lower margins in some cases

According to Pennanen, over 60 stores have achieved record sales so far in the current financial year, with double-digit percentage sales growth. However, the company, which belongs to the German Schwarz Group, does not publish exact figures. Part of the profit is reinvested in Switzerland. Since entering the market in 2009, Lidl has invested over two billion Swiss francs in the location.

In the tough price war with competitors such as Coop, Migros, Aldi and Denner, Lidl wants to continue to offer the lowest prices. "We have promised our customers that we will always offer the cheapest basket of goods," said Pennanen. The discounter recently lowered its prices for meat, bread and pasta, among other things.

The price reductions would be financed by efficiency gains in administration and logistics. "The farmers don't get less money from us because of this." In the case of meat, for example, Lidl is accepting smaller margins and cushioning the price reductions across the entire range.