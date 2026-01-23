The Aargau Public Prosecutor's Office has sought a life sentence for former SVP member of the Grand Council Patrick Frei. He is accused of drugging and sexually abusing several women and a minor. The 57-year-old is currently in custody.

The defendant is alleged to have drugged his victims with knockout drops in order to then commit sexual acts against them. (Stock photo)

The list of charges is long, as indicated in Monday’s press release: multiple counts of attempted murder, multiple counts of aggravated rape, multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault, indecent assault, and multiple counts of sexual acts with children.

In response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency, the Aargau Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed that the accused is a former SVP member of the Grand Council.

According to a press release, the investigation was triggered by an incident in September 2023: The minor’s mother reportedly caught the accused in the act and alerted the police. Subsequently, the SVP announced that Frei was resigning from the Grand Council because he was the subject of a criminal investigation. He had been a member of the Grand Council since August 2021.