A jury at the Ticino Criminal Court in Lugano on Friday found a 44-year-old man from Ticino guilty of murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The man had killed his ex-partner's boyfriend in May 2023.

The crime took place on May 11, 2023 at the Ronchini school in Aurigeno in the Maggia Valley. According to the indictment, the 44-year-old shot the victim fleeing from him three times, once in the back and twice in the shoulder.

It is difficult to find words for the "monstrosity of this act", said the presiding judge at the opening of the verdict in Lugano. The accused was a "clear-thinking and cold killer". He had waited at the school in Aurigeno like a hunter for his victim to strike.

The presiding judge noted that the accused, who was born in Sicily, had not coped well with the fact that his wife, who was separated from him, had started a relationship with another man. The reason for this may lie in his "cultural background".

The 44-year-old had suffered a "loss of power" and had allowed himself to be carried away into behavior that was tantamount to stalking. Among other things, he had followed his wife and her new partner to a hotel in Rimini.

"Wallowing in self-pity"

The man had not stopped wallowing in self-pity, had consumed large amounts of alcohol and marijuana after the separation and had also harmed himself. He had done all this to show the outside world how much he was suffering, said the presiding judge.

The court did not believe his statement that he had only wanted to hurt his rival and scare him. "A fake gun would have been enough for that," the presiding judge remarked dryly. The jury and judges also did not believe his assertion that he "only" wanted to shoot his victim in the legs.

The man had shot with "surgical precision", three times at the same height on his victim's body. "There is no doubt that he wanted to shoot and kill", the judge summarized. This was the final stage of his "vendetta" - his revenge. He had wanted to get back at his former partner for suffering because of her.

As a member of the fire department, he could have provided first aid and called the ambulance. He failed to do either. This also shows his cold-bloodedness and his "clarity" at the moment of the crime, the presiding judge noted.

Prison sentences also for co-defendants

The 33-year-old co-defendant, who had sold the 44-year-old the murder weapon, was found guilty of several offenses, including endangering public safety. The man was sentenced to an unconditional seven-year prison term.

The 33-year-old co-defendant, who had brought her then boss into contact with the seller of the murder weapon, was sentenced to three years' imprisonment. Of this, one year is to be served unconditionally and two years conditionally with a probation period of two years.