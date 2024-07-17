Rivers are popular for cooling off on hot days - like here the Limmat at Drahtschmidlisteg in Zurich. However, after the heavy rainfall in recent weeks, the current is still strong in many places. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

Summer temperatures are forecast, but people should not risk swimming or boating in local rivers. Due to the heavy rainfall in recent weeks, water levels are still high - driftwood makes the waters unpredictable.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the heavy storms, many rivers in Switzerland are still carrying above-average amounts of water.

The Swiss Lifesaving Society therefore advises against swimming in rivers in the coming days despite the high temperatures.

Alluvial debris, turbid water and the high flow velocity can quickly become an underestimated danger. Show more

The next midsummer days are just around the corner. Temperatures are expected to break 30 degrees in most parts of Switzerland as early as Thursday. And the weekend is also set to bring hot and humid bathing weather. Jumping into a body of flowing water will then be a great temptation - but currently also harbors great dangers.

On Monday afternoon, a dead person was recovered from the Rhine in Rheinau ZH. Last week (Tuesday), an inflatable boat accident occurred at the same location. A 28-year-old Swiss woman was rescued from the water by a passer-by. A 37-year-old German man was swept away by the floods and was only recovered dead on Sunday.

Water levels still high

The rivers are still carrying more water than usual after the heavy rainfall in recent weeks. Christoph Merki, media spokesman for the Swiss Life Saving Association SLRG, toldBlick: "We strongly advise against swimming or bathing in rivers or going out in a rubber boat."

Most river levels are still above normal. "The water has more power and is flowing faster," says Merki. Even normally safe exit points are no longer "quite so safe". Other sources of danger include poor visibility in the murky water and alluvial debris that was carried into the rivers during the heavy storms.

Bathing instead of strong currents

Merki appeals to common sense. Before jumping into the water, the entry point of the bathing water should be carefully inspected. "It's important to know the section of the river and the dangerous spots." Bathers who are in distress or are left by their own strength should never swim against the current, but at a 45-degree angle to the bank.

Even for the coming days and despite the impending heat, Merki still considers the dangers for swimmers in flowing waters to be high. "I don't expect the situation to normalize in the next few days," explains the expert. Merki also has the safest solution for risk-free cooling off: simply choose to jump into the cool water in official bathing areas.