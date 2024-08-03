As reported by the Italian news agency Ansa, among others, lightning struck a beach on the Adriatic coast near the small town of Alba Adriatica shortly after midday on Saturday, hitting between three and seven people.
The most seriously injured were three women: an Italian woman from Alba Adriatica, who had to be resuscitated and was eventually taken to hospital - as well as a Belgian tourist and another woman who were also taken to hospital due to signs of paralysis in their legs. The local authorities did not initially confirm the information.
The Abruzzo region, where Alba Adriatica, which was affected by the lightning strike, is located in the eastern part of central Italy - but is considered part of southern Italy for historical reasons.
The Italian civil protection authority warned on Saturday of changeable weather conditions in central Italy, which could lead to isolated storms and frequent lightning.