Changeable weather conditions can also lead to isolated lightning strikes on the beach. (symbolic image) Vern Fisher/KEYSTONE

At least three people have been injured by a lightning strike on a beach in the Italian region of Abruzzo.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you At least three people were injured in a lightning strike on a beach on the Adriatic coast.

One woman had to be resuscitated, another had signs of paralysis in her legs.

The authorities are warning of changeable weather conditions in central Italy. Show more

As reported by the Italian news agency Ansa, among others, lightning struck a beach on the Adriatic coast near the small town of Alba Adriatica shortly after midday on Saturday, hitting between three and seven people.

The most seriously injured were three women: an Italian woman from Alba Adriatica, who had to be resuscitated and was eventually taken to hospital - as well as a Belgian tourist and another woman who were also taken to hospital due to signs of paralysis in their legs. The local authorities did not initially confirm the information.

The Abruzzo region, where Alba Adriatica, which was affected by the lightning strike, is located in the eastern part of central Italy - but is considered part of southern Italy for historical reasons.

The Italian civil protection authority warned on Saturday of changeable weather conditions in central Italy, which could lead to isolated storms and frequent lightning.