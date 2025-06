Lightning struck a rock near Pollegio TI on Thursday and triggered a forest fire. (symbolic image) Keystone

The forest fire near Biasca TI was brought under control on Thursday evening. In the afternoon, a fire broke out in the Pasquerio area near Pollegio after a lightning strike.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A lightning strike has led to a forest fire near Biasca TI.

The fire was extinguished using a helicopter.

The fire department will continue to monitor the area on Friday. Show more

According to a member of the Biasca fire department, the forest was burning in rough terrain over an area of around 30 by 30 meters. The fire was under control shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday evening. "There is also no more smoke to be seen," the firefighter noted.

The lightning had struck rocks that were overgrown with smaller plants, as the man went on to explain. The fire was extinguished using a helicopter. The fire department will continue to monitor the area on Friday.