Meyer Burger is definitely on the brink of collapse. Sebastian Kahnert/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

The solar group Meyer Burger can no longer find a way out of its crisis. Following the failure in Germany and the USA, it is now also clear in Switzerland that it is no longer possible to save the entire group.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Board of Directors no longer sees any realistic chance of restructuring.

Shareholders must be prepared for a total loss.

Only a small liquidation team remains, almost all employees have been made redundant. Show more

The lights are probably going out for good at the Thun-based solar cell manufacturer. Following the insolvency in Germany and the USA, the dormant debt-restructuring moratorium will now also be continued for the Swiss companies, including the parent company, as an ordinary provisional debt-restructuring moratorium.

In the opinion of the Board of Directors, there is currently no realistic chance of rescuing the entire group of companies, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

No objection will be raised against the delisting proceedings initiated by SIX either. Meanwhile, efforts to sell parts of the group or assets in Switzerland, Germany and the USA will continue.

Mass redundancies already in the USA

For the parent company Meyer Burger Technology Ltd, efforts are being made to conclude a debt restructuring agreement, which would rule out the possibility of a liquidation dividend being paid to shareholders, the statement continues. The remaining 45 or so employees in Switzerland and the 600 employees in Germany have been made redundant, with the exception of one liquidation team.

The 300 employees in the USA were already made redundant in May. Meanwhile, at the beginning of September, a court in the USA approved the sale of machinery and equipment to Babacomari Solar North for a total of around 29 million US dollars.