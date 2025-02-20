Lilly Keller died at the age of 13. gofundme

In Germany, 13-year-old Lilly Keller dies after being infected with pneumococcus, even though she had been vaccinated. Her condition deteriorated rapidly and she died after being transferred to a hospital in Jena.

The tragic death of 13-year-old Lilly Keller, which deeply shook the community of Rehehausen in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt, made headlines across Germany.

At first, she appeared to have just had the flu, but it soon turned out to be influenza B. Despite a vaccination against pneumococci, the infection spread unnoticed and led to a dramatic deterioration in her health.

Lilly was initially treated in Thuringia, where the doctors did everything they could to fight the infection. But within 24 hours, her condition deteriorated so badly that she had to be transferred. The doctors there did everything they could to save Lilly's life, but she lost the battle against the illness on the same day.

The girl's parents decided to donate Lilly's organs to give other children a chance at life.

Community support

An appeal for donations on the "Gofundme" platform has already raised over 24,000 euros to help the family during this difficult time. The organizers of the appeal emphasize the importance of solidarity and support for Lilly's family. They write: "Let us stick together in this difficult time and express our sympathy and compassion by donating for the most beautiful farewell for Lilly in this way. We remember our sunshine Lilly with incomprehensible sadness."

"Less than 24 hours later, her condition deteriorated so drastically that Lilly had to be transferred to Jena. There, every effort was immediately made to save her life. But unfortunately, Lilly lost the battle against both diseases on the same day," write the initiators of the appeal for donations.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

