Sam Rivers, bassist and co-founder of Limp Bizkit, has died at the age of 48. Archivbild: Keystone

"Legend among legends": US band Limp Bizkit mourns the loss of their bassist. Sam Rivers died at the age of 48.

DPA dpa

Sam Rivers, bassist and founding member of the nu-metal band Limp Bizkit, has died.

His bandmates bid farewell to Rivers in an emotional post on Instagram.

On Instagram, the band paid tribute to Rivers as a "legend among legends" and a unique person. Show more

The bassist and co-founder of the American band Limp Bizkit, Sam Rivers, has died. His bandmates bid farewell to Rivers in an emotional post on Instagram. "Today we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat," it read. It was not initially known what caused the musician's death. He was 48 years old.

The nu-metal band Limp Bizkit around frontman Fred Durst achieved great fame in this country in the 2000s. The US musicians landed big hits with catchy tunes such as "Rollin'" and "Behind Blue Eyes". In March of this year, the band also played a few concerts in Germany.

On Instagram, the band paid tribute to Rivers as a "legend among legends" and a unique person. "And his spirit will live on forever in every groove, on every stage, in every memory." Frontman Fred Durst later recalled shared experiences with Rivers in an Instagram video and thanked him for his support online.